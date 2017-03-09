WASHINGTON (AP) — Forget about insurance coverage. The new Republican buzzwords in Washington are health care access.

When Republicans released their long-awaited health care replacement plan on Monday, much of their sales pitch featured words like “choices,” ”options” and “access.”

The GOP rhetoric underscores a striking difference in how the two parties approach the potent politics of health care.

The Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic achievement of President Barack Obama, aimed to use government funds to cover as many people as possible with health insurance.

But Republicans don’t believe the government should provide billions of dollars in subsidies for people to buy insurance.

They’ve set a goal of “universal access.” That means everyone would get a chance to buy some form of insurance — but they wouldn’t necessarily get it.