TILLER, Ore. (AP) — A tiny Oregon town is almost entirely for sale for $3.5 million — or $3.85 million if you also want the local elementary school, which is a separate deal.
The community of Tiller, encircled by the Umpqua National Forest, has been shrinking since environmental rules sharply curtailed logging on federal forest land several decades ago.
As the timber mill closed and people moved away, one longtime resident bought up properties, and now his estate is selling them all.
Potential buyers have come forward but are remaining anonymous, and backup offers are still being accepted.
The asking price includes six houses, a shuttered general store and gas station, land, water rights and infrastructure that includes sidewalks, fire hydrants and a working power station.
