WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is crediting himself with the idea of building a Mexico border wall of solar panels. But that looks to be a borrowed brainwave.
An AP Fact Check finds that others promoted the notion of a solar wall back when he was criticizing the cost of solar power.
A number of misstatements stand out in his campaign-style speech in Iowa this week.
He called for legislation to deny welfare to immigrants for five years, for example. Such a moratorium has been in place for two decades.
