WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is complaining that vacancies in his administration are dragging on because of delays at the government’s ethics office.
But data from the Office of Government Ethics show that it’s actually moving faster on nominations than it did under President Barack Obama.
With his Cabinet seated around a table at the White House on Monday, Trump said the ethics office has become “very difficult to deal with.”
The office says it is giving guidance on nominees in an average of 26 days, compared with 32 days in Obama’s first year.
It says that quicker pace comes even though Trump appointees have generally had more complex financial entanglements and potential conflicts of interest than those under Obama.