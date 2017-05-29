WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is firing out tweets again.

Investigations into Russian interference in the election and the potential involvement of associates have reached his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and seem to have caught Trump in a bare-knuckled mood.

Even the past week of tranquility on the tweet front, though, brought a rash of questionable statements to the surface.

For example, AP Fact Checks found inaccurate claims by Trump that NATO members owe money and are finally paying up, thanks to him.