WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is firing out tweets again.
Investigations into Russian interference in the election and the potential involvement of associates have reached his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and seem to have caught Trump in a bare-knuckled mood.
Even the past week of tranquility on the tweet front, though, brought a rash of questionable statements to the surface.
For example, AP Fact Checks found inaccurate claims by Trump that NATO members owe money and are finally paying up, thanks to him.
