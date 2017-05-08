WASHINGTON (AP) — The multimillion dollar test preparation industry is facing competition from free or low-cost alternatives. Educators hope these options will make the process of applying to college more equitable.
Such innovations are also raising questions about the relevance and the fairness of relying on standardized tests.
The College Board, which owns the SAT, has partnered with Khan Academy to provide free online test preparation.
The board released a study Monday that shows 20 hours of online test preparation with Khan Academy resulted in students gaining an average 55 points on the 1,600-point SAT scale.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
There are no rigorous, recent studies of test gains made by students who took test prep courses outside the College Board program. A 2009 study of test preparation courses reported an average score gain of 30 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.