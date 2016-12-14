ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The first retail marijuana store in Alaska’s largest city is set to open Thursday, and so many people are expected at the small store that shuttle buses will ferry customers in.

Owner Bryant Thorp has set the opening for high noon at Arctic Herbery, a small nondescript shop in a busy industrial and residential area of midtown Anchorage.

People are expected to line up well before hand, but they will have to stay outside. By law, only eight people are allowed inside the shop at any given time, and that includes employees.

While this will be Anchorage’s first legal retail store, others have opened in cities across the state. Alaskans approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2014, and state regulators have spent the time since setting up the new industry.