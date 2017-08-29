DALLAS (AP) — One big Harvey loser: United Airlines.
An airline analyst estimates the carrier could lose $266 million from Houston flight cancellations caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Cowen and Co. analyst Helane Becker says money from the flights is likely gone because people whose homes are damaged won’t feel like going on vacation after the storm.
Becker estimated Tuesday the storm could cost Southwest $77 million and Spirit $11 million.
The airlines didn’t immediately comment.
United dominates Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Southwest is the biggest airline at Hobby Airport. Both Houston airports have been closed to all but a few relief flights since last weekend.