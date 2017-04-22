Veteran analyst Richard Aboulafia takes on the proliferation of recent startups, which he dismisses as “this weird new maze of 1950s Popular Mechanics cover stories.” Also, a UW class project becomes a startup.

Aviation has starry-eyed innovators to propel it forward and tart-tongued industry watcher Richard Aboulafia to keep it grounded in reality.

The veteran Teal Group analyst’s latest monthly missive takes on the proliferation of recent startups that aim to revolutionize aviation with disruptive flying machines.

He’s not buying it: “If Dr. Seuss drew air vehicles, he’d be perfect for these newcomers.”

Aboulafia is addressing a range of would-be innovators, from Uber’s vision of electric, multirotor “flying car” copters and small supersonic transports by Spike and Boom to Zunum Aero, the local startup recently backed by Boeing and JetBlue, which proposes a hybrid-electric regional propfan plane. There are also visions for autonomous or remotely piloted vehicles.

He lumps them together as “this weird new maze of 1950s Popular Mechanics cover stories,” and extends his derision to the old-line aerospace companies that, according to him, are dabbling in these experiments to gain some tech cachet. “That Silicon Valley thing with engineers in T-shirts, ramen noodles, a foosball table and no business plan? That just ain’t aircraft,” he declares.

Substantively, Aboulafia says, aviation is not like computer hardware — there’s nothing like Moore’s Law, the proposition that computing power doubles every 18 to 24 months. Aviation moves in much smaller increments, and if it is to head in the direction of faster, cheaper and more personal aircraft it will require new technology for engines and batteries — which seems unlikely to come from such startups.

If intra-urban mobility with hopscotching copters “is such a great idea, why not prove it with existing technology?” he asks, noting that those could be piloted by remote control or run autonomously and might even prove cost-effective. His answer: “They wouldn’t grab eyeballs” — and hence investors — “the way a CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced polymer) egg with 10 to 12 rotors would.”

After dismissing the fleet of would-be newcomers as just so much science fiction, Aboulafia notes that “for the first time in many decades, this industry has just seen a new market entrant.”

The new player last year was Honda Aircraft, which has delivered about 30 of its sleek and stylish six-person jets so far. “They started work on the HondaJet twenty years ago, and they’ve blown through at least a billion dollars,” writes Aboulafia. Even so, Honda hasn’t disrupted the market for established small jets like Cessna’s Citation M2.

What it really takes to launch a new aircraft in today’s world is not a startup modeled on Silicon Valley but “a well-staffed cash-bleeding offshoot of a much larger and very rich company,” Aboulafia concludes before signing off, “Yours, ’til an octocopter brings Spandex-clad visitors to my driveway.”

Class project keeps going

Joe Chocolates, a company started by students at the University of Washington, is generating some buzz, not just for nibblers of its caffeinated chocolates but also among retailers.

Born during a 2015 entrepreneurship class at the UW’s Foster School of Business, the company now has its products on the shelves of some two dozen local retailers, including Bartell Drugs. It recently landed a deal that will put its chocolates in Nordstrom’s coffee bars in several regions.

“Who thought a school project would turn into an almost nationally distributed product so fast?” said Sam Tanner, 23, CEO and co-founder. Before the Nordstrom deal, the company’s first widespread distribution arrangement, “We were self-distributing through Seattle, driving my car around.”

The idea of making a caffeinated chocolate arose during the Foster School’s two-quarter Creating a Company class in fall 2015. Tanner and his fellow student and company co-founder, Peter Keckemet, 22, wanted to make something tasty that would help them stay energized during long study sessions or hikes, and that was easy to grab and eat on the go. Other caffeinated chocolates were already on the market, but, “We found the quality of the chocolate way too low and education of customers — about how much caffeine was in them — way too low,” Tanner said.

So they set out to make their own higher quality chocolates, receiving mentoring from the likes of Jean Thompson, owner and CEO of Seattle Chocolates; Fran Bigelow of Fran’s Chocolates; and Bill Fredericks of Chocolate Man in Lake Forest Park, and who is president of the Northwest Chocolatiers Guild.

As part of the Creating a Company class, they received $1,200 to launch Joe Chocolates (the name is a play on the expression “cup of joe”), creating the caffeinated chocolates in a shared commercial kitchen in the University District. (They were able to pay back the $1,200 with subsequent profits from the company.)

Tanner, who grew up in a family of chefs, and Keckemet, who has worked in the food industry, decided to grow the company after both graduated in spring 2016. Keckemet is now chief operating officer of Joe Chocolates. The company has one other part-time employee — a friend from college.

They currently operate out of a production facility in South Park, where they temper dark chocolate couverture (chocolate with a high cocoa-butter content) from Guittard Chocolate. They mix in coffee beans from Lighthouse Roasters, as well as their own handmade inclusions, such as caramel and toasted coconut. And they package the products themselves.

The company has three mainstay flavors — sea salt caramel, honey almond and midnight coconut — with a fourth of chocolate, coffee and roasted cacao coming soon, as well as seasonal flavors. Each 2.5-ounce bag of the chocolate says it includes the caffeine equivalent of two cups of coffee.

Funding to grow the company came from a $25,000 grant from the UW Foster School’s Jones + Foster Accelerator program for student-led startups, as well as their own savings and contributions from family and friends. They’re talking to other potential investors.

Tanner and Keckemet initially focused distribution on smaller retailers to test their price point, hone their recipes and find their profit margin.

Bartell Drugs started carrying the chocolates late last year after Jean Bartell Barber, one of the drugstore chain’s owners and vice chair of the board, was contacted by the UW Alumni Association about the product.

Bartell’s decided to take it on since candy is one of the company’s main product areas, Joe Chocolates is local, and it had a smart business plan and tasty product, said spokesman Ric Brewer. “We’ve been very pleased with the performance of their product line,” Brewer said.

The Nordstrom deal came about after Tanner gave samples of Joe Chocolates to some Ebar workers at the downtown Seattle Nordstrom store, and then persisted in giving more samples up the levels of Nordstrom management. “Joe Chocolates was an easy choice,” Bill Wilson, Nordstrom’s national director of specialty coffee operations, said, adding that the department store likes to offer local or regional products that complement the Ebars’ beverages.

Tanner says his goal is to have Joe Chocolates become a regional staple like Beecher’s Handmade Cheese. “My dream is to run into someone in the backcountry and see a bag of Joe Chocolates peeking out of their backpack. Or as me and Pete call it, ‘spotting Joe in the wild.’”

