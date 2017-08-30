NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Analog Devices Inc., up $4.17 to $83.72

The chipmaker reported strong third-quarter results and gave a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the current period.

AeroVironment Inc., up $7.17 to $46.52

The drone maker said its product sales almost doubled in the fiscal first quarter.

Brown-Forman Corp., up $1.94 to $53.14

The beverage maker said sales of Jack Daniel’s products and bourbon, tequila and vodka improved.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 35 cents to $76.10

Oil prices and energy companies continued to fall as Tropical Storm Harvey affected drilling and refining operations.

H&R Block Inc., down $2.42 to $26.81

The tax preparer had a solid first quarter, but said it’s still not planning any major cost cuts this year.

Caleres Inc., up $1.90 to $26.71

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted a bigger profit and better revenue than analysts expected.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down 31 cents to $7.52

The clothing chain had a disappointing second quarter as sales at its namesake stores tumbled.

Otonomy Inc., down $17.23 to $3.58

The company ended development on its vertigo drug Otividex after it failed in a clinical trial.