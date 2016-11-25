NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.06 to $114.13

The giant health care company is in early talks to buy the Swiss drugmaker Actelion Pharmaceuticals.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.25 to $63.75

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.

Entergy Corp., up $1.41 to $69.53

Utilities rose more than the rest of the market.

Frontier Communications Corp., up 7 cents to $3.69

Telecommunications companies had some of the biggest gains.

Dollar General Corp., up 35 cents to $80.06

Discount retailers have been rising over the past week as several of them report strong sales. Dollar General reports its latest quarterly results Dec. 1.

AK Steel Holding Corp., up 22 cents to $9.40

Basic materials companies have been gaining on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will make good on campaign promises to ramp up spending on infrastructure projects.

Mattel Inc., up 38 cents to $32.40

Several consumer-focused stocks were higher as the holiday shopping season officially got underway in the U.S.

KeyCorp, down 19 cents to $17.33

Bank stocks lagged the overall market. They have been posting large gains since the election as traders hope higher interest rates will make them more profitable.