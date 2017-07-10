RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train hit a car crossing railroad tracks in Virginia, killing a 24-year-old man.
Richmond Police said in a statement Monday that Clayon Roper Jr. of Henrico was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday evening.
Police say Roper was driving in the city’s south side when the railroad’s warning system activated its flashing red lights and warning arm due to the approaching train. Police say Roper continued to cross the railroad tracks and his car was hit by the southbound Amtrak train.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Man with knife shot by Washington state trooper on I-5 WATCH