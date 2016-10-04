ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Riders on Amtrak trains traveling through New York can sample some of the state’s own snacks and beverages.
The state announced a deal with Amtrak on Monday that will put New York products on 13 food service cars on Maple Leaf, Adirondack, Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains.
The items include bagels from Long Island, yogurt from upstate, coffee cakes from the Bronx and beer and cider from Brooklyn, Cooperstown and Albany.
The state says some 1 million passengers ride the selected routes annually.
