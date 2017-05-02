NEW YORK (AP) — Rail commuters would face about six weeks of significant service disruptions this summer under a preliminary plan to make repairs at New York’s Penn Station.
In documents obtained by The Associated Press, Amtrak describes work scheduled between July 7 and July 25 and again between Aug. 4 and Aug. 28 as causing “significant service impacts” and requiring service adjustments.
The plan is being negotiated with the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit, which also use the nation’s busiest rail station.
Aging equipment has been blamed for recent delays including two derailments.
The proposal was panned Tuesday by New Jersey legislators who said it doesn’t take advantage of the July 4th and Labor Day weekends to minimize impact on commuters.
Other repairs will be performed during weekend hours through next spring.
