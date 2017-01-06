NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Gap Inc., up 9 cents to $23.34
The retailer reported improved sales in November and December.
ICU Medical Inc., down $15.47 to $131.88
The medical device maker said sales at a business it is buying are still falling.
Amgen Inc., up $3.80 to $156.78
A federal court ruled in Amgen’s favor in a dispute with two other drug companies.
G-III Apparel Group Inc., down 85 cents to $27.80
The apparel and accessories company cut its profit and sales forecasts, partly because of warm weather.
Helen of Troy Ltd., up $6.85 to $96.10
The personal and household products company reported a bigger profit than analysts expected.
Ruby Tuesday Inc., down 87 cents to $2.66
The restaurant chain reported weak results and, after closing around 100 locations, said sales at its remaining locations are still falling.
Verizon Communications Inc., down 80 cents to $53.26
Companies that pay large dividends traded lower as bond yields rose.
Symantec Corp., up 36 cents to $25.01
Technology companies did better than the rest of the market.
