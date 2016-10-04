NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is announcing a major enhancement to its widely-used Platinum Card this week, allowing card members to earn five Membership Reward points per dollar spent on airlines.

As of Thursday, AmEx Platinum Card users will earn five points for every dollar spent directly with airlines or on AmEx’s travel website, a spokeswoman said, up from the current one point per dollar earned on airfare. The company wanted to improve the program ahead of the busy holiday travel season. The reward changes will be automatic and apply to all Platinum Card holders, the spokeswoman said.

The change comes as AmEx is facing some new entrants into the high-end, luxury credit card space, including JPMorgan Chase’s Sapphire Reserve card launched this summer.