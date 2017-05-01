WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — A plane operating under the regional branch of American Airlines has made an emergency landing at a suburban Chicago airport after reporting smoke in the cockpit.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday morning that it is investigating SkyWest Flight 2936, operated by American Eagle.
FAA officials say the flight departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 9 a.m. bound for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and landed 15 minutes later “without incident” about 25 miles west at DuPage Airport in West Chicago, Illinois.
American Eagle is owned by American Airlines. American Airlines spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in a statement that the flight landed safely and passengers disembarked normally. The West Chicago Fire Protection District says no injuries have been reported.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- Childless, and don’t like children’s parties? Don’t go | Dear Carolyn
Snow says mechanics will inspect the aircraft.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.