LOS ANGELES (AP) — AMC Theatres and CNN will broadcast the Nov. 8 presidential election on the big screen at 50 theaters in 25 cities nationwide.

The event is free for members of AMC Stubs, a tiered perks program from the exhibitor chain, and their guests, AMC Theatres said Monday. Audience members can choose between “red” and “blue” locations, depending on party preference.

The broadcast, which will also include major national, state and local elections, will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.