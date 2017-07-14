Amazon.com once again struck fear into the heart of another sector of the economy this past week when rumors surfaced that it was planning a realty service along the lines of Zillow or Redfin. In related news, Albertsons’ IPO was also pushed off again.

Amazon.com once again struck fear into the heart of a yet-un-Amazoned sector of the economy — realty websites — this past week when rumors surfaced that the e-commerce giant was planning a Realtor service along the lines of Zillow or Redfin.

Various websites spotted an Amazon webpage, later taken down, that they described as a placeholder page for a future offering of “hire a Realtor” services.

The reports coincided with — or perhaps sparked — a nearly 4 percent drop in Zillow’s stock price early Wednesday to $44.42. (The stock has since recovered somewhat, and on Thursday closed at $44.92.) A Realtor from New York emailed this reporter asking for a contact with the person inside Amazon in charge of this formidable venture.

The thing is, the rumor may be just that — a rumor. A person familiar with the company’s thinking called the speculation “fake news.”

Observers could be forgiven for thinking otherwise, however, as Amazon is famous for tinkering with business plans to squeeze profit out of every field of human activity.

In recent weeks Amazon has announced the launch of a fashion shopping service and stepped up its bid to conquer the grocery space by agreeing to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Also, Amazon likes to maintain its aura of mystery: The company politely declined to comment for this story.

— Ángel González: agonzalez@seattletimes.com

Starbucks pushes fizzy coffee drinks

The market for cold coffee is getting hot.

Starbucks, which launched its Nitro Cold Brew last summer, will now be expanding the nitrogen-infused cold-brew coffee on tap to 1,500 stores in 26 markets by the end of the year.

Starbucks is also taking its Nitro Cold Brew on the road with the Starbucks Cold Brew bike — a two-tap system on wheels that holds two to four kegs of cold-brew coffee. The bikes are intended to allow licensed Starbucks locations — such as those on college or retail campuses — to reach more people, the company said.

There are currently only two such bikes — in Universal Studios in Florida and Macy’s in California. Eight more are expected to be in operation by later this year, including a yet-undisclosed location in Seattle.

The added cold-brew nitro taps build on the 1,200 stores in 16 markets around the world that currently carry the beverage. (Nearly 1,000 of those stores are in the U.S.)

Cold-brew coffee — coffee steeped for hours, using no heat — has been gaining popularity, championed by the likes of Stumptown Roasters and Caffe Vita. Its taste is supposed to be sweeter, smoother and less acidic than traditional hot coffee.

Then, nitro cold brews, in which nitrogen is infused into cold-brew coffee to create a drink that’s been compared to dark beer, began taking off.

“We have always offered iced options, but the launch of our cold-brew platform in 2015 was a catalyst for our ability to bring in new options like Nitro,” Sandy Stark, a senior vice president at Starbucks, said in a statement. “As a result, we are seeing less seasonality with cold coffee as it becomes a year-round drink for our customers.”

The company will also be testing two new on-tap cold drinks — a Nitro Flat White and Nitro Peach Tea — in 30 stores later this summer.

The growth in the cold-brew coffee category comes at an opportune time as Starbucks’ same-store sales growth in the U.S. and worldwide has slowed recently.

The coffee chain is also looking at avenues such as expanding its lunchtime food offerings and opening more high-end coffee shops serving premium coffee beverages, as a way to juice growth.

— Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com

Whole Foods deal spooks Albertsons

Elsewhere in speculation about Amazon: Add Albertsons to the growing list of companies haunted by the specter of Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods.

Almost two years after the grocer postponed its initial public offering, Albertsons’ management and its private equity backers have put renewed plans for a listing on hold again, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported this past week.

Its own failed courtship with Whole Foods and Blue Apron’s weak IPO performance have further complicated options for a company already struggling with negative same-store sales amid a cutthroat grocery price war.

In the months before Amazon’s game-changing takeover of Whole Foods was announced on June 16, Albertsons had been considering reviving its IPO plans and going public by the end of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. If the company had pursued that route, it was planning to relaunch with a narrower price range and go straight to investors that showed interest in the deal in 2015, the people said.

Albertsons has also continued to update its quarterly financial results in amended filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a sign industry watchers say indicates the company’s IPO plans may not be iced forever. The last filing was made on May 11.

For now, a near-term revival of Albertsons’ scuttled listing attempt is off the table, said the people. Slipping financials as well as the poor stock performance of its closest peer, Kroger, has left stakeholders convinced that the company won’t get close to the valuation of as much as $12.4 billion that it targeted in 2015, based on the number of shares outstanding after the offering, they said.

Albertsons is backed by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which first invested in the grocer in 2006 and has expanded it through acquisitions, including a $9.2 billion deal for Safeway announced in 2014.

Representatives for Albertsons declined to comment.

Albertsons was spurned in its attempt to negotiate a deal for Whole Foods through April and May, while the organic grocer was also in talks with its eventual buyer Amazon. As recently as March the Boise, Idaho-based company discussed a merger with Sprouts Farmers Market that would involve taking the organic grocer private.

To convince potential investors of its growth prospects in its 2015 IPO roadshow, Albertsons pitched plans to expand its natural and organic foods offerings. Now, the looming Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up squelches confidence in those hopes.

“Nobody really knows exactly what Amazon is going to do, but you’re already dealing with a hypercompetitive space where margins are pretty thin,” said John McClain, a high-yield bond manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

Last week, Albertsons canceled a plan to repurchase $500 million of bonds, saying it hadn’t been able to satisfy financing requirements. The company announced the buyback before the Whole Foods deal was announced and said it would need to issue new debt to fund it.

Investors are hardly smiling on grocery stocks. Kroger, SuperValu Inc. and Weis Markets Inc. lost huge chunks of their market value the day Amazon’s blockbuster move was announced, while Blue Apron — the only food-related company to attempt an IPO in the U.S. in the intervening weeks — priced well below its targeted valuation. The meal-kit delivery company is now trading down from its reduced IPO price of $10 at as low as $7.45.

Blue Apron tried to counter the looming Amazon-Whole Foods deal on its IPO roadshow by playing up the uniqueness of its product offering and its growth potential, people familiar with the matter said last month. Investors didn’t buy it. Albertsons, meanwhile, is struggling to stand out in a crowded industry that is bracing for a major push by Amazon.

“They don’t have a shot,” said Roger Davidson, a former grocery executive and president of industry consultancy Oakton Advisory Group. “Traditional grocery is fading fast.”