Amazon now owns Whole Foods — and the online retailer is slashing prices at its new chain of grocery stores.

Share story

By

Amazon promised Thursday that the same day its purchase of Whole Foods was sealed, it would cut prices at its newly acquired high-end grocery stores across the country.

Sure enough, as Whole Foods shoppers enter the store Monday morning, prices have been slashed on many popular items.

Whole Trade Bananas, Fuji and Gala apples, ground beef and eggs were just a few of the things with lower prices Monday morning at the South Lake Union store in Seattle.

Here are some more items:

Large brown grade A eggs in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Large brown grade A eggs in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Bananas in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Bananas in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Organic salted butter in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Organic salted butter in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Gala and Fuji apples in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Gala and Fuji apples in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Grass-fed organic ground beef in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and the label on Monday morning before the meat was put out for the day (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Grass-fed organic ground beef in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and the label on Monday morning before the meat was put out for the day (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Farmed Atlantic salmon in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Farmed Atlantic salmon in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Whole chicken in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Whole chicken in the South Lake Union Whole Foods on Friday (left), and Monday (right). (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Almond butter on Friday (left), and Monday (right) in the South Lake Union Whole Foods. (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)
Almond butter on Friday (left), and Monday (right) in the South Lake Union Whole Foods. (Scott Greenstone / The Seattle Times)

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

In addition to these, the store cut the prices of Hass avocados by $1.50 each, New York strip steak by $1 per pound and Cheerios by $1, among other items.

Scott Greenstone: sgreenstone@seattletimes.com.