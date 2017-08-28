Amazon now owns Whole Foods — and the online retailer is slashing prices at its new chain of grocery stores.

Amazon promised Thursday that the same day its purchase of Whole Foods was sealed, it would cut prices at its newly acquired high-end grocery stores across the country.

Sure enough, as Whole Foods shoppers enter the store Monday morning, prices have been slashed on many popular items.

Whole Trade Bananas, Fuji and Gala apples, ground beef and eggs were just a few of the things with lower prices Monday morning at the South Lake Union store in Seattle.

Here are some more items:

In addition to these, the store cut the prices of Hass avocados by $1.50 each, New York strip steak by $1 per pound and Cheerios by $1, among other items.