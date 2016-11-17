Net income at the king of retailers fell 8.2 percent in the latest quarter, as it rolled out pay increases across its legions of workers and spent more in technology.

Walmart seems to be taking a page from archrival Amazon.com’s playbook: earn less in order to grow more.

Net income at the Arkansas-based king of retailers fell 8.2 percent to $3 billion for its latest quarter, compared with the same period last year. A big reason: It rolled out pay increases across its legions of workers in order to better the experience at its cavernous stores.

Walmart is also investing big in technology as it digests its acquisition of Jet.com, an e-commerce player that sought to challenge Amazon and whose founder, Marc Lore, is now part of Wal-Mart’s leadership team.

At the same time, revenues, which have been stagnating for many large brick-and-mortar retailers, rose 0.7 percent, a result greatly helped by rising e-commerce sales (If one were to factor out foreign exchange gyrations resulting from a stronger U.S. dollar, revenue would have risen 2.5 percent.)

“We take the view that profitability decline is a necessary evil over the short term if it allows Walmart to retain its retail prominence,” wrote Neal Saunders, CEO of Conlumino, a research firm, in a report. “Indeed, we contrast it to Amazon’s acceptance of lower profits in order to drive growth.”

Due to the undertaking of these investments in people and tech, Saunders concludes that Walmart “is now on much more positive trajectory in terms of both its e-commerce strategy and results.”

But Walmart doesn’t seem to hold Wall Street in thrall as much as Amazon has, thanks to the latter’s epic double-digit growth in revenue. On Thursday, Walmart shares closed down 3.1 percent at $69.19. The company is valued at about $217 billion, or about 58 percent of Amazon’s worth.

Maybe, as Saunders puts it, “Walmart will need to show that its investments are delivering returns, especially on the e-commerce front.”