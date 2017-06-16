The best tweets after Friday's news that Amazon is buying Whole Foods.

Amazon announced a deal to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion on Friday, and Twitter had a field day. Jokes about drones delivering kale? Check. Reminders that asparagus water is still a thing that costs $6? Check. But most of all, Twitter users want you to remember that Whole Foods is a spendy grocery store.

Here are some of the best Amazon + Whole Foods tweets from Friday morning.

Amazon buys Whole Foods for 13.7 billion, roughly equivalent to 11 shopping bags of their organic berries. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 16, 2017

WHO AMONG US can leave a Whole Foods without spending $13.7 billion. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 16, 2017

Bezos: "Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods" Alexa: "Buying Whole Foods" Bezos: Shit — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) June 16, 2017

If I had a nickel for all the "Whole Foods is expensive" jokes I've seen today I could probably buy some peanut butter at Whole Foods. — Liam Boylan-Pett (@liam_bp) June 16, 2017

the year is 2020 you whisper a grocery ilst to alexa a drone shows up on your lawn with your recently placed whole foods order — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) June 16, 2017

Amazon adds $14.3 billion in market value after buying a grocery store for $13.7 billion because Bezos. — Ari Levy (@levynews) June 16, 2017

