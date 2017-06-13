Dubbed “Foods and Wines from Spain,” its products come from the small and medium-size companies that make up a significant portion of the southern European country’s economy and that are driving an export-led recovery from the depths of the financial crisis.

Amazon.com, long a platform for private companies of all stripes, has become a marketplace for governments’ commercial forays too.

The Spanish government’s export promotion agency, ICEX, has launched an online store on Amazon’s Spanish,, U.K. and German websites to peddle olive oil, iberico ham and other Spanish fare.

The store opens as Amazon — often criticized for destroying retail jobs and bulldozing competitors — seeks to highlight the economic upsides of its platform for independent merchants. Amazon’s sprawling marketplace, the company says, allows entrepreneurs to create jobs and promote their merchandise across the e-commerce giant’s global footprint.

Marisa Poncela, Spain’s secretary of commerce, said in a statement that the initiative can help bring traditional sectors of the economy into e-commerce.

There are more than 1,500 items from 170 Spanish companies in the store. That includes a 9-pound leg of Iberian ham for about $134, canned Galician style octopus, and bubbly cava from Catalonia.