The Alexa Accelerator, a startup incubator bankrolled by Amazon.com to promote entrepreneurs working in voice-powered technology, has chosen tech executive Aviel Ginzburg as managing director.

Ginzburg is the co-founder and president of Simply Measured Analytics, a Seattle-based social-analytics firm for digital marketing. The accelerator will take several budding companies through a 13-week program this summer in which they’ll work with experts from Amazon and Techstars, an organization that funds and mentors tech entrepreneurs.

The Alexa Accelerator is part of Amazon’s efforts to create an ecosystem of companies producing applications integrated with its voice-activated artificial intelligence software, Alexa.

In a blog post, Ginzburg writes that he has mentored more than 100 companies. Among the areas of focus for the program he’ll be leading are smart home, connected car, health and wellness, and enterprise solutions.

“Today, Seattle is known by many in the tech world as Cloud City, but it’s my mission to turn Seattle into Voice City,” he writes.