The job was posted in May, and will be based in Seattle, but will include travel. Among the responsibilities: select and secure the sites where these Amazon Go stores will pop up.

Amazon Go, the cashierless convenience store that the e-commerce giant opened at its headquarters last December, is still off-limits to the public — only Amazonians get to test its technology.

But there’s a fresh sign that the company is looking to take the concept beyond its pilot stage: It’s looking to hire a senior real estate manager for Amazon Go.

Amazon declined to comment.

Amazon Go’s 1,800-square-foot concept store is one of various brick-and-mortar experiments being conducted by the Seattle company to make itself a name in the world of groceries.

It’s packed with sensor technology similar to that in driverless cars, which allows customers to pick up items from the shelves and walk out of the store without going through a check out line. The products are automatically charged on the shopper’s Amazon account.

Amazon said it would open the doors to the public in early 2017, but it still seems to be working through technical details. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that the store was having trouble tracking large numbers of people.