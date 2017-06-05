In a Barron’s survey of most respected companies by professional money managers, three Seattle-area firms made it to the top 10.

Is it the glorious summer vistas of the Cascades and Puget Sound, or is it the winter gloom? Or is it just sheer coincidence that the Seattle region breeds corporate behemoths that investors salivate over?

In Barron’s latest survey of U.S. companies that are most respected by professional money managers, Seattle and its environs were overrepresented at the top.

Three of the top 10 are local champions: Amazon.com in third place, Microsoft in fifth, and Costco Wholesale in sixth.

Silicon Valley didn’t do badly either, scoring No. 1 (Alphabet) and No. 2 (Apple).

Others in the top 10 were scattered around the country: Berkshire Hathaway (4), hailing from Omaha, Johnson & Johnson (7) from New Jersey, Home Depot (8) from Atlanta, 3M from Minnesota (9) and Walt Disney (10) from the Los Angeles area.

Barron’s survey draws on responses from 112 investors. Among the factors considered by these managers were ethical practices, strong management, sound business strategy, and to a lesser extent, competitive edge.