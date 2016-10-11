Amazon.com is planning to create a network of small convenience stores where customers can pick up milk, veggies and other perishable foods, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The move comes as the Seattle tech and retail behemoth strives for a bigger slice of the grocery pie, a market where it still lags rivals such as Wal-Mart and Costco Wholesale.

It would be one of several experiments reflecting Amazon’s iterative approach to business problems — including the Amazon Fresh home delivery service, which last week switched from charging customers a $299 yearly fee to a monthly $15 add-on subscription for Prime members (the $299 included payment for the $99-a-year Prime membership; under the new setup, Fresh customers pay $15 a month after paying their Prime membership separately).

The Prime Now near-instant delivery service also delivers groceries from local stores in several cities.

The company is also working on a drive-in grocery store in Ballard.

The convenience stores, according to anonymous sources cited by the newspaper, will be for Amazon Fresh subscribers, and may have a no-frills look similar to that of discount grocers. The stores, however, aren’t likely to open for a year or more, the Journal reported.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.