Once again President Trump is using Twitter to lambaste Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos’ growing empire.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the President referred to The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, as the #AmazonWashingtonPost, hashtag included. He also called the paper a purveyor of “fake news” and “the guardian of Amazon,” a company that he accused of “not paying internet taxes.”

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The electronic blast from the most powerful man in the world comes a day after the Post published a story about how various Trump properties had displayed a fake Time magazine cover from 2009 portraying the billionaire (that year, Trump didn’t make the cover on any issue of Time, the newspaper reports).

It’s not the first time Trump has come out against Amazon, Bezos, or the Post, which aggressively covered his run for the presidency. Trump during the campaign accused Amazon, a fast-growing company that dominates online retail and cloud computing, of having antitrust issues. Bezos, shortly before the election, criticized Trump for his combativeness toward media scrutiny. Indeed, when Trump won the presidency, Amazon initially missed out on the market rally that followed, amid concern by investors that Trump might somehow put pressure on the company.

But the hostility seemed to lighten in the wake of Trump’s victory, with Bezos attending summits with the President alongside other tech CEOs. He was seen at the same table as Trump as recently as last week.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Unlike in the aftermath of the election, the markets have shrugged off Trump’s latest salvo against the Seattle e-commerce giant. Shares were up 0.94 percent Wednesday morning.