The 55-foot-tall tree will be part of a collection inside the Amazon Spheres, but getting it into place was a delicate operation.

A week later than planned, a 55-foot-tall fig tree was lowered into place in the Amazon Spheres, a centerpiece of the company’s new downtown Seattle campus.

The tree’s arrival was delayed by a week after initial difficulties because of its size. The tree, a rusty fig or Port Jackson fig, weighs more than 30,000 pounds along with its container, Amazon said.

The $4 billion corporate campus is scheduled to open to Amazon staffers early next year and will house more than 400 plant species tended by an in-house team of horticulturalists.

An 11-foot tree fern, raised in the company’s Woodinville greenhouse, was put into place last month.