The business week ahead

TODAY: Wireless carrier T-Mobile US reports its third-quarter financial results.

TUESDAY: Paccar posts quarterly earnings. The No. 4 large-truck manufacturer globally, like its rivals, is dealing with a sharp downturn in demand. … Case-Shiller puts out its monthly home price index. Seattle has trailed Portland for the last several months for fastest-growing home prices. … The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October.

WEDNESDAY: In a conference call after Boeing releases its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dennis Muilenburg will face questions about the prospects for production and employment. … The Commerce Department releases new-home sales for September.

THURSDAY: Amazon.com reports its quarterly results after the market closes. Analysts expect the world’s biggest e-commerce player to keep delivering growth at a breakneck pace. … Other local earnings: Expedia, Fortive. … The Commerce Department reports on September durable goods. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for September.

FRIDAY: Timber company Weyerhaeuser releases its third-quarter financial results. … The Commerce Department reports on third-quarter gross domestic product. … The Labor Department releases its third-quarter employment- cost index.