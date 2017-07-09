The business week ahead

TODAY: Microsoft’s Inspire, a rebranding of the company’s former Worldwide Partner Conference, runs through Thursday in Washington, D.C. The company uses the event to give marching orders to the software vendors that sell most of its products, as well as to announce new corporate deals and product updates. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.

TUESDAY: Amazon.com will hold its third annual Prime Day discount extravaganza. Last year the company reported record sales on Prime Day. Piggybacking on the marketing hoopla, other retailers, such as Fry’s, are also offering discounts. … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for May.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve issues its Beige Book, a regional summary of economic conditions.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for June.

FRIDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for June. … The Commerce Department reports retail-sales data for June and business inventories for May. … The Federal Reserve releases industrial-production data for June. … The quarterly earnings season kicks off, with results reported by big banks Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.