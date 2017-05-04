As part of a twice-yearly divestiture, Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has just sold about 1 million shares he owns in the company, pulling in about $941 million.

Time to pay for the space race.

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has just sold shares he owns in the company for $941 million — a record amount that’s a sign of how much the stock has gone up in recent months as Wall Street embraces the e-commerce giant.

According to securities filings, Bezos this week sold about 1 million shares. That’s part of a twice-yearly scheduled divestiture of about the same number of shares that last August yielded $757 million.

Amazon shares are trading near record territory, closing Thursday at $937.53.

It’s the fourth-largest publicly traded company, worth some $445 billion. Even after the sale, Bezos retains about 17 percent of Amazon’s stock, worth some $75 billion.

Bezos, a space buff, has said that Amazon stock sales are what fuel Blue Origin, his space company. According to Bloomberg News, Bezos said at a recent conference that he devotes $1 billion in proceeds every year to the venture.