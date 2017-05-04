As part of a twice-yearly divestiture, Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has just sold about 1 million shares he owns in the company, pulling in about $941 million.

Share story

Ángel González
By
Seattle Times business reporter

Time to pay for the space race.

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has just sold shares he owns in the company for $941 million — a record amount that’s a sign of how much the stock has gone up in recent months as Wall Street embraces the e-commerce giant.

According to securities filings, Bezos this week sold about 1 million shares. That’s part of a twice-yearly scheduled divestiture of about the same number of shares that last August yielded $757 million.

Amazon shares are trading near record territory, closing Thursday at $937.53.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

It’s the fourth-largest publicly traded company, worth some $445 billion. Even after the sale, Bezos retains about 17 percent of Amazon’s stock, worth some $75 billion.

Bezos, a space buff, has said that Amazon stock sales are what fuel Blue Origin, his space company. According to Bloomberg News, Bezos said at a recent conference that he devotes $1 billion in proceeds every year to the venture.

Ángel González: 206-464-2250 or agonzalez@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @gonzalezseattle