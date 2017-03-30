The Amazon boss has $75.6 billion, trailing only Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index.
Jeff Bezos is now the world’s second-richest person.
The 53-year-old Amazon boss gained about $1.5 billion on Wednesday after the mega-retailer’s stocks rose, pushing his net worth to $75.6 billion, according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index.
That means he’s topped billionaires Amancio Ortega and Warren Buffett, trailing only the $80 billion fortune of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, according to Bloomberg.
By the end of the day Wednesday, Bezos had $700 million more than Berkshire Hathaway’s Buffett and $1.4 billion more than Ortega, the founder of Inditex and Europe’s richest person, according to Bloomberg.
Bezos’ jump comes one day after Amazon purchased the Middle East’s biggest online retailer, Souq.com.
Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.
