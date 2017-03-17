Venture capital executive William B. Gordon stepped down from his role as a director on Amazon.com’s board to provide consulting services to the company.
Venture capital executive William B. Gordon stepped down from his role as a director on Amazon.com’s board to provide consulting services to the company.
Gordon, who serves as chief product officer at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and co-founded Electronic Arts, had joined Amazon’s board in 2003.
He will remain a nonvoting observer of the board during his two-year consulting contract.
An Amazon spokesman said Gordon will “devote significant time advising Amazon on strategic consumer initiatives.”
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Puget Sound transit projects would lose big under Trump budget
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.