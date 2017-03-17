Venture capital executive William B. Gordon stepped down from his role as a director on Amazon.com’s board to provide consulting services to the company.

Ángel González
By
Seattle Times business reporter

Venture capital executive William B. Gordon stepped down from his role as a director on Amazon.com’s board to provide consulting services to the company.

Gordon, who serves as chief product officer at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and co-founded Electronic Arts, had joined Amazon’s board in 2003.

He will remain a nonvoting observer of the board during his two-year consulting contract.

An Amazon spokesman said Gordon will “devote significant time advising Amazon on strategic consumer initiatives.”

Ángel González: 206-464-2250 or agonzalez@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @gonzalezseattle