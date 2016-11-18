Fiat has opened a store on Amazon.it, where it lets shoppers pick among three models — the tiny 500, its larger sibling 500L, and the Panda, a small utility vehicle. But dealers are still part of the equation.

Amazon.com is once again dipping its toe into the complex world of auto retail — this time in Italy, hand in hand with the champion of that country’s legendary car industry.

Fiat has opened a store on Amazon.it, where it lets shoppers pick among three models — the tiny 500, its larger sibling 500L, and the Panda, a small utility vehicle.

All are sold at steeply discounted prices, from 15 percent off a $27,000 500L to 28 percent off a $17,472 500 (a reboot of the classic “cinquecento”).

The news, according to Reuters, came out of an online press conference by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Italy, where a Fiat executive called it a “new, more efficient and transparent way to choose a new vehicle,” according to the news agency.

The arrangement doesn’t entirely do away with automobile dealers, however. The way it works, according to instructions on Amazon’s site, is the following:

The prospective buyer buys a $190 “Welcome Kit” on Amazon’s site, which is expedited to the buyer’s house and contains an offer code. Then Amazon’s call center will contact the buyer to select the dealer where the final transaction will take place.

The buyer then shows up at the dealer with the offer code along the Amazon order confirmation. The entire process from click to ignition takes two weeks, according to the Amazon site.

The partnership with Fiat underscores how hard it is for the world’s largest e-commerce retailer to overthrow the empire of dealers and auto-makers in the lucrative but highly regulated world of car sales.

But it certainly shows how auto makers see Amazon as a key channel to reach new customers.

Amazon has dabbled in car sales before. In 2000 it backed Greenlight.com, a car-buying service that promised no haggling but relied on a network of dealers. It was accessible through Amazon’s online store, but the experiment was short-lived. Greenlight was later bought by CarsDirect, a service that connects shoppers with dealers.

Last summer, Amazon launched Amazon Vehicles, a destination on its online store that allows shoppers to browse car specifications and reviews to facilitate car shopping. But it won’t sell cars. The point is to direct customers to Amazon’s online store for parts.