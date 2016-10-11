The Federal Aviation Administration says that in August 2015 Amazon tasked FedEx with delivering a box containing two 14-ounce bottles of “Clubman Jeris Hair Tonic,” a potentially hazardous liquid.

U.S. aviation regulators plan to impose a $78,000 fine on Amazon.com for allegedly shipping a leaky parcel of flammable hair tonic.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that in August 2015 Amazon had FedEx deliver a box containing two 14-ounce bottles of “Clubman Jeris Hair Tonic.”

The box was not packaged correctly, the FAA says, and it was not labeled as containing dangerous items. Workers at a FedEx facility in Illinois discovered the leak.

It’s not the first time Amazon has landed in hot water with the FAA for putting hazardous items on airplanes. In June, the FAA proposed a $350,000 fine over a gallon-size container of corrosive drain cleaner. That same month, it announced a separate $52,000 penalty for a box containing flammable gas sent through UPS.

In the U.K., the company was fined the equivalent of $79,000 for intending to ship lithium ion batteries and aerosols via air, according to news reports.

The frequency of these actions underscores the risk of Amazon’s strategy of offering a virtually limitless catalog with the promise of quick delivery. That means it’s likely more potentially hazardous products are being shipped.

Amazon said in a statement that it ships “tens of millions of products every day and have developed sophisticated technologies to detect potential shipping hazards and use any defects as an opportunity for continuous improvement.”

“We will continue to partner with the FAA in this area,” Amazon said.