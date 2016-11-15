The family-owned Seattle chain is the first drugstore to partner with Prime Now, which brings products to shoppers’ doorsteps within an hour or two. That means cold medicine, beauty products or snacks are just a click away — so far, just in some areas around Seattle.

The family-owned Seattle chain is the first drugstore to partner with Prime Now, which brings products to shoppers’ doorsteps within an hour or two. That means cold medicine, beauty products or snacks are just a click away.

The venture will be limited to some neighborhoods, including Capitol Hill, Columbia City, Mercer Island, Renton, Sammamish and the area around the University of Washington, but “will be expanding soon,” the companies said in a press release.

Some 90 percent of the products stocked at a Bartell store would be available for delivery, says Amazon Prime Now director Simoina Vasen. But prescription medication won’t be sold or delivered through Prime Now.

Amazon Prime Now, whose radius extends from Everett in the north to Normandy Park in the south to Issaquah in the east, already offers deliveries from PCC, Uwajimaya, local restaurants and All the Best Pet Care. It costs $7.99 to have an item delivered within an hour, but a two-hour delivery is free.