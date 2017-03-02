The company sees itself as a ‘therapist’ that helps enterprises adopt Amazon’s cloud services. Proceeds will be used to meet growing demand.

2nd Watch, a Seattle company that helps businesses hop on to Amazon.com’s cloud, said it has raised $19 million in its latest round of investment.

The proceeds will be used to meet growing demand for 2nd Watch’s services at a time when many large companies are seeking to abandon their private data centers and take their computing needs to servers operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its competitors, the so-called public cloud.

AWS is, by far, the largest provider of cloud services. 2nd Watch, founded in 2010, was one of the first firms to partner with the tech giant to help large companies make the transition.

Among its clients are Crate & Barrel, Condé Nast and Coca-Cola North America.

“Our clients are not the high-tech do-it-yourself companies, but more tried-and-true enterprises,” said 2nd Watch CEO Doug Schneider in an interview. “We think of ourselves as cloud therapists sometimes.”

The firm said it doubled its revenues in 2016, to an undisclosed amount, amid growing interest by companies in the cloud.

But to anticipate and meet growth, ample investment is needed.

That means sales personnel, solutions architects and people who will manage cloud implementations for companies, as well as software and automation staff.

The company, which currently employs 160 people, expects to grow to 200 in the second half of this year. That will include employees in a new center in Raleigh, North Carolina, that will serve East Coast clients.

There’s plenty of growth possibility in the field, in an environment where “people are past questioning the validity of the public cloud,” Schneider said. “There’s still a meaningful part of the market that’s trying to get on to first base.”

The funding round, which brings the total amount of cash raised by 2nd Watch to $56 million, was led by Delta-v Capital.

Previous investors Madrona Venture Group, Columbia Capital and Top Tier Capital Partners also participated in the round.