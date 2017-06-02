Amazon’s stock closed Friday at $1,006.73, up 1.08 percent. The shares had already surpassed $1,000 in intraday trading on Tuesday, but they did so briefly and didn’t settle at four figures until Friday.

Amazon.com’s shares settled for the first time above $1,000 on Friday, a sign of Wall Street’s optimism about the competitive strength of the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

