Amazon's stock closed Friday at $1,006.73, up 1.08 percent. The shares had already surpassed $1,000 in intraday trading on Tuesday, but they did so briefly and didn't settle at four figures until Friday.

Ángel González
Amazon.com’s shares settled for the first time above $1,000 on Friday, a sign of Wall Street’s optimism about the competitive strength of the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

Shares closed at $1,006.73, up $10.78, or 1.08 percent.

Amazon stock had already crossed the $1,000 milestone in intraday trading Tuesday, but it did so briefly and didn’t settle at four figures until Friday.

Ángel González: 206-464-2250 or agonzalez@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @gonzalezseattle