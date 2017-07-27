Amazon.com’s second-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations, but its earnings fell short of analysts’ hopes.

The e-commerce giant reported Thursday that its sales rose 25 percent to $38 billion. When excluding a $502 million hit due to foreign-exchange gyrations, the increase in sales tops 26 percent.

Analysts had expected on average a revenue increase of 22.3 percent to $37.18 billion.

On the other hand, Amazon yielded a lot less profit than investors expected. Earnings per share totaled 40 cents, or $197 million, down from $1.78 per share, or $857 million, in the same period last year. Analysts had forecast earnings of $1.42 per share.

Operating income fell 51 percent to $628 million — likely a result of a ramp up in the construction of warehouses and data centers as Amazon invests to meet demand.

In the third quarter, Amazon said it expects to increase revenue between 20 percent and 28 percent versus the same period in 2016.

Amazon shares dropped 1.9 percent to $1,026.04 in after-hours trading Thursday.