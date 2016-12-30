The site was one of four warehouses in the world to ship out more than 1 million products in a single day. The others were in San Marcos, Texas, and in the Polish cities of Poznan and Wroclaw.

Amazon.com says its new fulfillment center in Kent was one of the highest performing across the company’s far-flung operations during the holiday shopping rush.

The site was one of four warehouses in the world to ship out more than 1 million products in a single day. The others were in San Marcos, Texas, and in the Polish cities of Poznan and Wroclaw. “Quite the accomplishment!” Amazon’s vice president of customer fulfillment Mark Roth wrote in a blog post.

Roth also provided some color about how Amazon performed in the holiday season across its network, writing that “almost every fulfillment center, sortation center, or specialty site showed year-over-year improvement.” Amazon last year was beset with a scramble to deliver orders resulting from an unanticipated spike in demand.

The disclosure shows how Amazon’s recent build-up in infrastructure and automation is giving it more capacity to cope with the quick growth of its retail operation.

Kent’s center opened last March and is outfitted with robotics. The company has grown its robot army by 50 percent from last year’s holiday season; most of these automatons are flat, wheeled orange carts that move shelves containers with items so that their human colleagues can pick out or stow the merchandise.

There are a lot of these humans, too: the Kent center employs 3,500 full-time associates, bringing the total number of Amazon’s logistics employees in Western Washington to more than 5,000.

Most of the highly automated fulfillment centers that focus on handling relatively small items employ more than 3,000 people, according to the company. A similar site in Haslet, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, had the largest holiday workforce at any Amazon fulfillment site (more than 7,000.)