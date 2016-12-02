A data point thrown out by one of Amazon’s tech gurus at its re:Invent conference testifies to the immense growth of its cloud operation.

The mass migration of data and computing power from privately owned data centers to those operated by Amazon.com, Microsoft and other competitors is one of the biggest business stories of our time. But sometimes the growth of the so-called “cloud” is hard to grasp.

But here’s one way to look at it: every single day, Amazon’s cloud computing business adds enough server capacity to support the data storage and computing needs the online tech giant had in 2005, when it had revenue of $8.49 billion. That’s about the revenue of a middling Fortune 500 company.

The figure comes from James Hamilton, a high-ranking tech guru at Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud computing unit. “This is a crazy number. Think what it means,” Hamilton told an audience of cloud enthusiasts and developers Tuesday at AWS’ re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.

It certainly means a lot of building or leasing of warehouses, shipping servers, consuming power and such. In other words, the cloud, esoteric as it seems, relies on a very brick-and-mortar reality that needs to be continually expanded, at a cost of billions.

But it also shows the momentum the cloud has. For Amazon, it’s a business that generates about $13 billion over a 12-month period, at the revenue rates seen in the past quarter, but that’s obviously growing.

That’s why Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS says that over time the cloud business could top Amazon’s gigantic retail business in revenue.