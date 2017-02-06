Amazon.com gave the U.S. a glimpse of what it imagines for the future during Sunday night’s Super Bowl game. And that future is all about voice computing and small flying machines.

In a 10-second ad, a woman looks in disgust as the bearded man sitting next to her licks his Dorito-stained fingers and puts them back in the bowl to grab more chips.

“Alexa, reorder Doritos from Prime Air,” she says, speaking to the voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant that inhabits a variety of devices peddled by Amazon, including the Echo home speaker which is supposed to be the star of the ad.

As the device acquiesces — “OK. Look for delivery soon” — a small drone appears, signaling the revolution in delivery that the e-commerce giant has in store. Amazon does cheekily remind customers that it’s teasing them with superimposed fine print that says that “Prime Air is not available in some states (or any really.) Yet.”

It’s also worth remembering, however, that one part of the future is here — in the form of a growing ecosystem for voice-activated computing. Experts estimate that Echo devices have sold by the millions, and Alexa-compatible devices by third parties are starting to proliferate.

The other part, the flying drones, may not be that far off. Amazon is already testing drone delivery in the U.K., and in December announced its first delivery there. Other companies, such as Germany’s Deutsche Post DHL, have also tinkered with the technology.

For Amazon, the incentives are huge: Drones not only make deliveries speedier by avoiding traffic but also bring down the cost of deliveries — from a few dollars per package to a few cents, according to some analysts.