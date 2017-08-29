The voice-activated digital assistant’s skills now include beaming music to specified groups of smart speakers.

Amazon’s Alexa can now beam music to a specific set of smart speakers in the home, opeing up the capability to blast country music upstairs while sparing the rock fan hanging out below.

The voice-activated assistant software, which mostly lives in Amazon’s Echo speakers and the miniaturized Echo Dot, can be told to create groups for two or more Echo devices, linking together the devices in a certain room or area.

Starting Tuesday, Echo owners can ask Alexa to play music from one of those specific groupings of devices, or the entire set. The feature is available in the U.S., Britain and Germany.

The music can come from a variety of streaming services: Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Pandora. Spotify and SiriusXM are coming soon, Amazon says.

The Seattle company is also making some of the underlying software available to outside developers, and Amazon says speaker makers Sonos, Bose, Sound United and Samsung are working on linking their hardware to Alexa’s expanding set of voice command capabilities.

Amazon is working to make Alexa and the Echo essential tools for managing the home, adding to their digital skillset and opening up tools for other companies to plug into Alexa’s voice commands.