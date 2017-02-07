Amazon.com reported that the amount of money that changed hands using its Amazon Payments platform nearly doubled in 2016 from the previous year and the number of consumers using the service rose by 43 percent.

Amazon.com reported strong growth in its payments platform, with the amount of money that changed hands using the technology nearly doubling in 2016 from the previous year as it launched in several European countries and its adoption increased among retailers.

Though it wouldn’t disclose dollar figures, Amazon said Tuesday that the number of consumers who have used the Amazon Payments platform at least once rose by 10 million in 2016 to 33 million, a bump of 43 percent. It’s a sign that the company’s bid to rival PayPal, Apple and other digital payment services is gaining traction.

The service allows consumers to pay merchants using the information stored in their Amazon account.

Reorganized as a stand-alone business in 2014, it’s a relative newcomer to a field crowded with competitors. But given that a significant chunk of the world’s population shops at Amazon (the company in the past has said that it has more than 300 million customers), the potential universe of Amazon Payments users is vast.

It remains smaller than Pay­Pal, which last month said it had 197 million active customer accounts — but it seems to be growing at a faster pace. PayPal reported an 18 percent bump in active users and a 25 percent increase in transaction volume in 2016 over the previous year, not counting the effects of foreign-exchange gyrations.

Amazon said that in addition to entering the Italian, French and Spanish markets, the adoption of the service by governments, insurance companies, entertainment businesses, nonprofits and even brick-and-mortar stores spurred the growth. Companies such as Southwest Airlines have embraced the platform.

Some 32 percent of Amazon Payments transactions were made with mobile devices. The roster of merchants accepting payments with the technology grew by 120 percent.

The average payment was $80 in 2016 and the largest transaction reached $40,000, the company said.