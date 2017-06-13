The cloud-computing unit of Amazon.com said the new AWS GovCloud Region — which can include one or more data centers — is expected to open in 2018. It will be located on the East Coast.

Amazon Web Services is launching a second cloud-computing region dedicated to hosting sensitive data and workloads from the U.S. government and regulated industries.

The cloud-computing unit of Amazon.com said Tuesday that the new AWS GovCloud Region — which can include one or more data centers — is expected to open in 2018. It will be located on the East Coast.

Amazon launched its first region dedicated to sensitive computing needs by U.S. government agencies and their contractors in 2011. Located on the West Coast, it was designed to meet tough compliance requirements and remain isolated from other parts of the public cloud.