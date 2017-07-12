The e-commerce giant didn’t disclose a figure, but it said purchases made by members of its Prime loyalty program, to whom the discount extravaganza is geared, were 60 percent higher than last year.
Amazon.com said its third Prime Day, held Tuesday, broke records, becoming the biggest day of sales in the company’s history.
The e-commerce giant didn’t disclose a figure, but it said that purchases made by members of its Prime loyalty program, to whom the discount extravaganza is geared, were 60 percent higher than last year.
Amazon also said more people joined the $99-a-year loyalty program on Tuesday than on any other single day in the company’s past.
The success of the self-proclaimed retail holiday, designed to lure new members into the Prime ecosystem and to stress-test Amazon’s logistics capabilities ahead of the key holiday shopping season, was boosted by the popularity of the company’s gadgets.
The item that sold the most: Echo Dot, a device that connects to speakers and that harbors Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated digital assistant. Dot’s bigger cousin, a speaker called Echo, was also a hot-selling item, and so were Fire tablets and Kindle e-book readers, the company said.
