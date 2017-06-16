Amazon.com is buying Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion, its biggest acquisition ever and a huge move into the grocery space it’s been trying to crack for a decade.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, gives the e-commerce giant — which has been experimenting with various physical store concepts to make itself a name as a food purveyor — an instant expanse of 460 high-end brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S., in Canada and in the U.K.

Whole Foods, which made its name retailing organic and fresh products, had been struggling recently amid stepped up competition from Costco Wholesale, Trader Joe’s and other grocers.

But in the hands of Amazon it would be a potent weapon against archrival Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, which dominates the grocery world and has been stepping up its e-commerce game. It’s also probably the largest untapped opportunity in e-commerce, says Cooper Smith, who closely tracks Amazon at L2, a research firm.

“If Amazon is going to sustain its current growth rate, it has to get into groceries,” Smith said.

Amazon agreed to pay $42 per share for the Austin-based grocer in an all-cash transaction, a 27 percent premium over Thursday’s closing stock price.

The news pushed Amazon’s shares up $26.03, or 2.7 percent, to $990.20 in Friday morning trading in New York. Whole Foods stock climbed $8.83, or 26.7 percent, to $41.80.

The acquisition of Whole Foods would be by far Amazon’s biggest purchase. Its previous record-breaker was the $1.2 acquisition of online shoe retailer Zappos in 2009.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

It’s unclear how much integration there will be between Whole Foods’ operations and Amazon’s tech-driven juggernaut. Smith, the L2 consultant, said that Amazon’s technology and operational efficiency could give Whole Foods’ operating margins a boost. At the same time, Whole Foods’ high-income customers are likely members of Amazon’s Prime loyalty program, making the acquisition highly complementary for Amazon, he said.

For now, however, it seems not much will change: Whole Foods will keep its brand and John Mackey, its current CEO, will remain in place at the company’s existing Austin headquarters. The acquisition would add Whole Foods’ 87,000 employees to Amazon’s bulging payroll, which as of the end of the first quarter had 351,000 people.

The grocery market, a $750 billion sector in the U.S., is one of the few provinces in the retail world that Amazon hasn’t managed to radically alter.

That’s in part because most shoppers prefer buying groceries, and especially fresh foods, in person. The logistics of moving fresh food is also complex.

Amazon launched AmazonFresh in 2007, a service that for a fee delivers groceries to customers’ homes but that has failed to make a wide impact in the industry or in shopping habits.

More recently the company has deployed various brick and mortar retail concepts, some with the aim of making people comfortable with the concept of buying food from Amazon and eventually nudging them to moving a big part of their grocery shopping online. Seattle has been the epicenter of that experimentation, which features some of Amazon’s penchant for automation and tech panache.

Last December, Amazon opened a store downtown crowded with sensor technology similar to that in driverless cars, that allows shoppers to buy items without going through a register.

A few weeks ago, Amazon made available to the public two grocery pick up locations for Amazon Fresh.

The locations, in SoDo and in Ballard, have sensors that identify customers by their car plates.