The campus, located in Herndon, where AWS already has significant operations, will create 1,500 jobs, according to an announcement by the office of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Amazon.com’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, will build an East Coast corporate campus in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Northern Virginia is a critical cog in the cloud: a big portion of the world’s internet traffic flows through data centers located there. Amazon already has 7,000 employees in Virginia, not including seasonal workers.

The Virginia governor’s office said in a statement that the state beat Texas and Washington state in a competition to be the site of the project.