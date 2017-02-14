AWS launched Chime, calling and video messaging software available as a web application, and on Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices.

Amazon.com is launching a voice and videoconferencing tool aimed at challenging Microsoft, Cisco and Google in the crowded marketplace for workplace services.

The Seattle company’s Amazon Web Services unit late Monday introduced Chime — calling and video messaging software available as a web application, and on Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices.

The new product is the latest sign of Amazon’s widening ambitions for AWS.

The unit started out as a builder of on-demand web developer tools, but has grown in recent years to include email, word processing and collaboration, and other business-focused services, as Amazon tries to scoop up a greater slice of business technology spending.

The new service comes in three editions. A free version that allows meetings and calls. For $2.50 per user, per month users can manage email domain and user identity, while a $15 per user, per month tier unlocks hosting meetings with video sharing for up to 100 users at a time.