AWS launched Chime, calling and video messaging software available as a web application, and on Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices.
Amazon.com is launching a voice and videoconferencing tool aimed at challenging Microsoft, Cisco and Google in the crowded marketplace for workplace services.
The Seattle company’s Amazon Web Services unit late Monday introduced Chime — calling and video messaging software available as a web application, and on Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices.
The new product is the latest sign of Amazon’s widening ambitions for AWS.
The unit started out as a builder of on-demand web developer tools, but has grown in recent years to include email, word processing and collaboration, and other business-focused services, as Amazon tries to scoop up a greater slice of business technology spending.
The new service comes in three editions. A free version that allows meetings and calls. For $2.50 per user, per month users can manage email domain and user identity, while a $15 per user, per month tier unlocks hosting meetings with video sharing for up to 100 users at a time.
